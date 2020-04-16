New study brings scientists closer to unraveling cosmic mystery

A new study on neutrinos – a mysterious subatomic particle thought to have been present during the Big Bang – suggests they played a critical role in solidifying matter’s prevalence over antimatter.

According to the study, published in the journal Nature, a discrepancy in the creation of muon neutrinos over their antineutrino counterparts may shed light on why the universe permeated with matter instead of antimatter: a mystery known as the baryon asymmetry.

Specifically, the baryon asymmetry focuses on how matter came to prevail over antimatter despite the fact that when the two collide, both are eliminated. In theory, this mutual annihilation should mean neither matter nor antimatter should have survived the Big Bang.

To understand the mystery behind this asymmetry, scientists have turned to the T2K experiment – a collaboration between 500 international scientists that employs, among other things, a proton accelerator in Japan that fires neutrino beams into what’s known as the Super-Kamiokande.

(ICRR, Nature, Daily Mail)