New Swedish Start-up focuses on eliminating digital exclusion and improving elderly care

STALLARHOLMEN, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Måna Care AB is a new Swedish start-up focused on delivering an intuitive digital communication and care platform Måna® in the first quarter of 2024. By combining the latest advances in generative AI and industrial IoT technology, Måna will simplify care and communication among clients, relatives, healthcare, and social-care professionals

The Måna platform will provide a communications platform that eliminates digital exclusion among elderly and people with a cognitive disability to continue independent living. The development is done in close collaboration with expertise from both municipal and private healthcare providers. Among others, the occupational therapist in Strängnäs municipality along with the private care organisation Blomsterfonden has chosen to be at the forefront of the new technology that Måna offers and are assisting with the development. Måna Care AB is a dedicated company working to address two critical global issues; administering care to our rapidly growing elderly population and reducing the digital divide encountered in their daily lives.

Måna Care AB, was founded on June 29, 2023, by two technology veterans, Jeff DeAngelis from Silicon Valley, and Anders Reisch from Sweden, with the support of, among others, Almi Företagspartner Stockholm-Sörmland AB.

(*) Måna (mˈɑːnə) in Swedish means to care for.

Contact: Anders Reisch, anders.reisch@manacare.se, phone +46-708-760-141

Source: Måna Care AB, Tegelugnsvägen 19, 64562 Stallarholmen, Org. 559439–7969

http://www.manacare.se

