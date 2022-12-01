New Teramind Solution Empowers Business Process Optimization, Making Companies More Operationally Sustainable Heading into a New Year of Economic Uncertainty

Intelligent Business Process Optimization Leverages Accurate and Actionable User Behavior Data to Support Business Optimization, Helping Companies Maximize Resources, Improve Processes and Avoid Layoffs

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Teramind Inc., a leading global provider of acute user behavior analytics for insider threat management, data loss prevention (“DLP”), and workplace productivity, today announced a new solution to help companies adapt to a complicated business environment, enabling teams to optimize business processes at a critical time.

Companies need to redefine operational efficiency with actionable workforce insights that maximize ROI as they grapple with significant uncertainty, including rising inflation, a potential economic downturn, employee engagement and retention, and over and under-staffing concerns. In response, businesses must optimize their operations by applying newly available insights and data to allocate resources, time, budget, and personnel appropriately.

While business process optimization comes in many forms, it’s predicated on accurate and actionable user behavior data. Teramind is answering the call with a new solution set of features offering the ability to collect, aggregate, and explain user data for optimization specifically. With Teramind’s cutting-edge solution In-app Field Parsing, organizations can quickly uncover inefficient processes across any website or app, even custom applications, and gain the insights they need to drastically improve productivity and workflows.

Teramind is helping organizations, including a global financial institution using Teramind to protect against insider fraud, operate with higher efficiency by leveraging objective data to better understand how employees work and systems can be optimized. With Teramind’s intelligent Business Process Optimization (BPO) solutions, companies can:

View reports that show exactly what happens at every stage of every task and project and how long each takes

Drill down how work is done by employees, departments or across departments to reveal what’s not working

Root out what operations and processes are creating unnecessary actions or time consuming work (case in point: “the banking customer highlighted on Teramind’s blog cut their due diligence process times down from 80-125 hours to just 20 hours, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars and labor hours” )

Put efficiency first by identifying then eliminating the steps and processes employees often skip or workaround

“Companies need actionable insights to accommodate dynamic employee and productivity trends,” said Isaac Kohen, Chief Technology Officer at Teramind. “Our platform’s BPO solutions are helping leading organizations understand and improve their workflows, allocate labor resources effectively, avoid devastating layoffs, and maximize profitability. We look forward to helping more businesses achieve these important outcomes in the year ahead.”

To learn more about Teramind, visit https://www.teramind.co/.

