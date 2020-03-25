New Trends in the Programmatic Ad Sector

It is no secret that programmatic

display advertising has rapidly grown year over year since its inception. Without

a doubt, the ability and insight to leverage consumer data at scale in order to

optimize or streamline advertising campaigns on the fly is one of the biggest

promises and appeals of advertising automation, also known as programmatic

advertising. Nowadays, the fast adoption of tools such as

chatbots, machine learning AI, and geofencing with location QR

codes, are invading almost everything from our refrigerators to watches.

We can surely say that the future of marketing is moving away from manual

strategies.

For people working behind the

scenes, any time gained is dedicated to more creative endeavors, which is a

huge plus, as well. Also, programmatic advertising helps slash costs on both

the selling and buying sides. In the US, Google and

Facebook still dominate programmatic ads, accounting for over 50% of all

total dollars that are allocated to programmatic display. Their position,

however, is being threatened by Amazon, as Amazon is investing considerably in

its advertising business.

Let’s take a look at some of the

most important programmatic ad trends for 2020.

1. Continued

Dominance of Artificial Intelligence

There is no denying that both

publishers and advertisers benefit from the application of artificial

intelligence in programmatic advertising. Programmatic advertising is a great

auction-based system and it allows for the automated selling and buying of

advertising space. Note that both advertisers (people buying advertising space)

and publishers (people selling advertising space) can optimize the results that

they attain through programmatic ad by leveraging AI. Artificial intelligence

was, therefore, the talk of 2018, 2019,

and now 2020. So, with its endless possibilities, AI’s dominance in

programmatic ad continues to climb.

Both Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help

by sifting through massive volumes of data to find patterns in real-time. They

also predict outcomes and recommend the next best action or step to each

individual customer to move them further along in their buying journey.

And that is not all; it is not only the speed and scale that

artificial intelligence can bring to the marketing process that makes it

incredibly powerful – it’s also the intelligence that it brings that can be

impossible for humans to match at that speed and scale.

2.

Connected TV

to Experience Remarkable Growth

You probably know that there’s a

growing desire in the media industry to close the gap between online and

television advertising. This is evident with the rise and growth of companies,

like Sky AdSmart, in 2018. And in 2019, programmatic was launched into the

mainstream.

Connected TVs are quickly

becoming the norm in the industry, and they are also redefining digital

advertising as most of us know it. There is, hence, a big opportunity for your

business to reach new audiences and prospects while they Netflix and chill. According

to eMarketer, there are about 190 million connected television users.

Moreover, this number is expected to reach 204 million viewers by 2022.



one-third of international TV ad revenue. And by 2021, PWC predicts that programmatic TV ad will represent aboutone-third of international TV ad revenue.

3.

Voice-activated

Ads will Rise in Popularity

Did you know that

voice-controlled devices have quickly gained adoption since their introduction?

With more than 56 million in-home smart speakers shipped alone in 2018, the

purchase, as well as use of voice-activated technology, is skyrocketing. This

is because brands are constantly looking for new ways to engage and interact

with active “listeners” on their various household smart devices.



population now has at least 1 smart speaker. According to a recent survey

by VoiceBot.AI, 25 percent of respondents stated that everyday household items,

such as electrical appliances, are the most ordered via voice-assistants, which

is great. This category is followed by apparel and then games and

entertainment. Keep in mind that this survey was conducted on more than 1,200

US consumers. Another encouraging aspect is that Google, SoundCloud, Pandora,

Rubicon Project, and many other platforms are making considerable investments

in programmatic advertising. According to a Smart

Audio Report published by NPR and Edison in June 2019, 21 percent of thepopulation now has at least 1 smart speaker. According to a recent surveyby VoiceBot.AI, 25 percent of respondents stated that everyday household items,such as electrical appliances, are the most ordered via voice-assistants, whichis great. This category is followed by apparel and then games andentertainment. Keep in mind that this survey was conducted on more than 1,200US consumers. Another encouraging aspect is that Google, SoundCloud, Pandora,Rubicon Project, and many other platforms are making considerable investmentsin programmatic advertising.

4.

5G Network to Improve Programmatic Advertising



the best way to purchase programmatic advertising, and it makes up 80 percent

of the total spending. 5G is the next and

amazing generation of mobile internet connectivity. It promises to open up a

slew of new opportunities and avenues to advertisers, which is great for the

industry. Note that the fifth generation of mobile communications, like

5G underwent its initial phase of deployment in March 2019, when

5G CPE. It is evident that mobile is nowthe best way to purchase programmatic advertising, and it makes up 80 percentof the total spending.Note that the fifth generation of mobile communications, like5G underwent its initial phase of deployment in March 2019, when Huawei launched the first successful system capable of5G CPE.



the ad tech ecosystem with lightning speed as websites and videos will process

much faster”

says Lazar Rubin, Founder and CEO of Next Millennium Media , a large

full-service provider of comprehensive digital solutions for web publishers and

brand advertisers in New York City. “This will enable ads placing and

delivery at the right mediums and with perfect timing and amazing speed”. “The great thing is that the high bandwidth of 5G improvesthe ad tech ecosystem with lightning speed as websites and videos will processmuch faster”“This will enable ads placing anddelivery at the right mediums and with perfect timing and amazing speed”.

It is likely that 5G will

also augment other mediums and technologies like augmented-reality enabled

advertising displays, virtual reality (VR) without any heavy headsets, and new

and innovative digital outdoor advertising mediums. This is why marketers have

to gear up to develop and deliver content in several formats and across

multiple devices, leveraging the speed as well as latency 5G promises.

Also, keep in mind

that the use of 5G technology is estimated to grow to 1.4 billion users by

2024. This is great as it means that programmatic ad will have a huge

audience to run interactive and sharper and ads without any lags across various

mediums.

The above trends make it clear

that programmatic advertising will continue to be the future of

modern advertising in 2020. This is why the earlier you get in and begin

learning about the amazing opportunities it offers, the better chances your

company will have of reaching more prospects with highly targeted ads. The

opportunities for both advertisers and publishers to harness and leverage the

potential of programmatic advertising and achieve measurable results for the

business show no signs of slowing down, which is a great sign for the industry.