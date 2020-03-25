New Trends in the Programmatic Ad Sector
It is no secret that programmatic
display advertising has rapidly grown year over year since its inception. Without
a doubt, the ability and insight to leverage consumer data at scale in order to
optimize or streamline advertising campaigns on the fly is one of the biggest
promises and appeals of advertising automation, also known as programmatic
advertising. Nowadays, the fast adoption of tools such as
chatbots, machine learning AI, and geofencing with location QR
codes, are invading almost everything from our refrigerators to watches.
We can surely say that the future of marketing is moving away from manual
strategies.
display advertising has rapidly grown year over year since its inception. Without
a doubt, the ability and insight to leverage consumer data at scale in order to
optimize or streamline advertising campaigns on the fly is one of the biggest
promises and appeals of advertising automation, also known as programmatic
advertising. Nowadays, the fast adoption of tools such as
chatbots, machine learning AI, and geofencing with location QR
codes, are invading almost everything from our refrigerators to watches.
We can surely say that the future of marketing is moving away from manual
strategies.
For people working behind the
scenes, any time gained is dedicated to more creative endeavors, which is a
huge plus, as well. Also, programmatic advertising helps slash costs on both
the selling and buying sides. In the US, Google and
Facebook still dominate programmatic ads, accounting for over 50% of all
total dollars that are allocated to programmatic display. Their position,
however, is being threatened by Amazon, as Amazon is investing considerably in
its advertising business.
scenes, any time gained is dedicated to more creative endeavors, which is a
huge plus, as well. Also, programmatic advertising helps slash costs on both
the selling and buying sides. In the US, Google and
Facebook still dominate programmatic ads, accounting for over 50% of all
total dollars that are allocated to programmatic display. Their position,
however, is being threatened by Amazon, as Amazon is investing considerably in
its advertising business.
Let’s take a look at some of the
most important programmatic ad trends for 2020.
most important programmatic ad trends for 2020.
1. Continued
Dominance of Artificial Intelligence
There is no denying that both
publishers and advertisers benefit from the application of artificial
intelligence in programmatic advertising. Programmatic advertising is a great
auction-based system and it allows for the automated selling and buying of
advertising space. Note that both advertisers (people buying advertising space)
and publishers (people selling advertising space) can optimize the results that
they attain through programmatic ad by leveraging AI. Artificial intelligence
was, therefore, the talk of 2018, 2019,
and now 2020. So, with its endless possibilities, AI’s dominance in
programmatic ad continues to climb.
publishers and advertisers benefit from the application of artificial
intelligence in programmatic advertising. Programmatic advertising is a great
auction-based system and it allows for the automated selling and buying of
advertising space. Note that both advertisers (people buying advertising space)
and publishers (people selling advertising space) can optimize the results that
they attain through programmatic ad by leveraging AI. Artificial intelligence
was, therefore, the talk of 2018, 2019,
and now 2020. So, with its endless possibilities, AI’s dominance in
programmatic ad continues to climb.
Both Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help
by sifting through massive volumes of data to find patterns in real-time. They
also predict outcomes and recommend the next best action or step to each
individual customer to move them further along in their buying journey.
by sifting through massive volumes of data to find patterns in real-time. They
also predict outcomes and recommend the next best action or step to each
individual customer to move them further along in their buying journey.
And that is not all; it is not only the speed and scale that
artificial intelligence can bring to the marketing process that makes it
incredibly powerful – it’s also the intelligence that it brings that can be
impossible for humans to match at that speed and scale.
artificial intelligence can bring to the marketing process that makes it
incredibly powerful – it’s also the intelligence that it brings that can be
impossible for humans to match at that speed and scale.
2.
Connected TV
to Experience Remarkable Growth
You probably know that there’s a
growing desire in the media industry to close the gap between online and
television advertising. This is evident with the rise and growth of companies,
like Sky AdSmart, in 2018. And in 2019, programmatic was launched into the
mainstream.
growing desire in the media industry to close the gap between online and
television advertising. This is evident with the rise and growth of companies,
like Sky AdSmart, in 2018. And in 2019, programmatic was launched into the
mainstream.
Connected TVs are quickly
becoming the norm in the industry, and they are also redefining digital
advertising as most of us know it. There is, hence, a big opportunity for your
business to reach new audiences and prospects while they Netflix and chill. According
to eMarketer, there are about 190 million connected television users.
Moreover, this number is expected to reach 204 million viewers by 2022.
becoming the norm in the industry, and they are also redefining digital
advertising as most of us know it. There is, hence, a big opportunity for your
business to reach new audiences and prospects while they Netflix and chill. According
to eMarketer, there are about 190 million connected television users.
Moreover, this number is expected to reach 204 million viewers by 2022.
And by 2021, PWC predicts that programmatic TV ad will represent about
one-third of international TV ad revenue.
one-third of international TV ad revenue.
3.
Voice-activated
Ads will Rise in Popularity
Did you know that
voice-controlled devices have quickly gained adoption since their introduction?
With more than 56 million in-home smart speakers shipped alone in 2018, the
purchase, as well as use of voice-activated technology, is skyrocketing. This
is because brands are constantly looking for new ways to engage and interact
with active “listeners” on their various household smart devices.
voice-controlled devices have quickly gained adoption since their introduction?
With more than 56 million in-home smart speakers shipped alone in 2018, the
purchase, as well as use of voice-activated technology, is skyrocketing. This
is because brands are constantly looking for new ways to engage and interact
with active “listeners” on their various household smart devices.
According to a Smart
Audio Report published by NPR and Edison in June 2019, 21 percent of the
population now has at least 1 smart speaker. According to a recent survey
by VoiceBot.AI, 25 percent of respondents stated that everyday household items,
such as electrical appliances, are the most ordered via voice-assistants, which
is great. This category is followed by apparel and then games and
entertainment. Keep in mind that this survey was conducted on more than 1,200
US consumers. Another encouraging aspect is that Google, SoundCloud, Pandora,
Rubicon Project, and many other platforms are making considerable investments
in programmatic advertising.
Audio Report published by NPR and Edison in June 2019, 21 percent of the
population now has at least 1 smart speaker. According to a recent survey
by VoiceBot.AI, 25 percent of respondents stated that everyday household items,
such as electrical appliances, are the most ordered via voice-assistants, which
is great. This category is followed by apparel and then games and
entertainment. Keep in mind that this survey was conducted on more than 1,200
US consumers. Another encouraging aspect is that Google, SoundCloud, Pandora,
Rubicon Project, and many other platforms are making considerable investments
in programmatic advertising.
4.
5G Network to Improve Programmatic Advertising
It is evident that mobile is now
the best way to purchase programmatic advertising, and it makes up 80 percent
of the total spending. 5G is the next and
amazing generation of mobile internet connectivity. It promises to open up a
slew of new opportunities and avenues to advertisers, which is great for the
industry. Note that the fifth generation of mobile communications, like
5G underwent its initial phase of deployment in March 2019, when Huawei launched the first successful system capable of
5G CPE.
the best way to purchase programmatic advertising, and it makes up 80 percent
of the total spending. 5G is the next and
amazing generation of mobile internet connectivity. It promises to open up a
slew of new opportunities and avenues to advertisers, which is great for the
industry. Note that the fifth generation of mobile communications, like
5G underwent its initial phase of deployment in March 2019, when Huawei launched the first successful system capable of
5G CPE.
“The great thing is that the high bandwidth of 5G improves
the ad tech ecosystem with lightning speed as websites and videos will process
much faster”
says Lazar Rubin, Founder and CEO of Next Millennium Media, a large
full-service provider of comprehensive digital solutions for web publishers and
brand advertisers in New York City. “This will enable ads placing and
delivery at the right mediums and with perfect timing and amazing speed”.
the ad tech ecosystem with lightning speed as websites and videos will process
much faster”
says Lazar Rubin, Founder and CEO of Next Millennium Media, a large
full-service provider of comprehensive digital solutions for web publishers and
brand advertisers in New York City. “This will enable ads placing and
delivery at the right mediums and with perfect timing and amazing speed”.
It is likely that 5G will
also augment other mediums and technologies like augmented-reality enabled
advertising displays, virtual reality (VR) without any heavy headsets, and new
and innovative digital outdoor advertising mediums. This is why marketers have
to gear up to develop and deliver content in several formats and across
multiple devices, leveraging the speed as well as latency 5G promises.
also augment other mediums and technologies like augmented-reality enabled
advertising displays, virtual reality (VR) without any heavy headsets, and new
and innovative digital outdoor advertising mediums. This is why marketers have
to gear up to develop and deliver content in several formats and across
multiple devices, leveraging the speed as well as latency 5G promises.
Also, keep in mind
that the use of 5G technology is estimated to grow to 1.4 billion users by
2024. This is great as it means that programmatic ad will have a huge
audience to run interactive and sharper and ads without any lags across various
mediums.
that the use of 5G technology is estimated to grow to 1.4 billion users by
2024. This is great as it means that programmatic ad will have a huge
audience to run interactive and sharper and ads without any lags across various
mediums.
The above trends make it clear
that programmatic advertising will continue to be the future of
modern advertising in 2020. This is why the earlier you get in and begin
learning about the amazing opportunities it offers, the better chances your
company will have of reaching more prospects with highly targeted ads. The
opportunities for both advertisers and publishers to harness and leverage the
potential of programmatic advertising and achieve measurable results for the
business show no signs of slowing down, which is a great sign for the industry.