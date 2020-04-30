New unemployment benefit claims hit 3.8 million in a week 

More than 30 million Americans have now lost their jobs in six weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 3.8 million new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week, according to the latest Labor Department figures released on Thursday.

More than 26 million have applied for aid in the previous five weeks, adding up to the largest streak of US job losses on record.

Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed, and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled.

An economic recovery may be months or years off, though governors in a few states have begun allowing some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

For April, economists say the unemployment rate could go as high as 20 percent. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression in the 1930s when it reached 25 percent.

There were 3.8 million new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week, according to the latest Labor Department figures released on Thursday