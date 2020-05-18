New York, California and Texas Governors Show Support for Return of Pro Sports
The governors of New York, California and Texas on Monday expressed support for a return of major professional sports from their coronavirus-related shutdowns in the coming weeks, telling leagues that they should come up with plans if they want to host in those states.
A key caveat for all three states would be having no fans present.
“Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen. We’re a ready, willing and able partner,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said, adding that he had been encouraging the leaders of major sports leagues to tailor their plans to television audiences.
“Yes, I do want to watch the Bills,” Cuomo said, “but that is not subverting my role as governor. I think this is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest of the state of New York.”
Cuomo’s remarks during his daily coronavirus briefing came as all the top leagues had been looking for a path to return to the field. M.L.B. team owners have proposed an 82-game schedule beginning in July. To minimize travel, teams would play only against divisional rivals as well as opponents in the corresponding geographic division of the opposite league. Any return would need the approval of the players union.
Cuomo’s support of sports’ returning could also create a path for the United States Open, the Grand Slam tennis tournament scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13, to stay in New York. Organizers have considered alternative sites, including options in Florida and California, as New York City was so overrun by the coronavirus that part of the site tournament site, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, was used as a temporary hospital.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said sports could resume in early June, along with some in-store retail shopping and services like hair salons.
“Sporting events, pro sports in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions, also can begin to move forward, and a number of other sectors of our economy will open up again if we hold these trend lines in the next number of weeks,” Newsom said Monday.
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas included sporting events in broader plans for reopening, along with summer schools and camps, bars, zoos and more customers at sit-down restaurants.
Most top leagues are still largely in the early phases of planning comebacks, as they await guidance from public health officials and governments. Some other states have aggressively courted sporting leagues to return — most notably Florida, which hosted three nights of U.F.C. fights this month and also pushed for games to be played there by teams based in other states.
Cuomo said on Friday that New York planned to reopen its horse racing tracks and an auto racing track, Watkins Glen International, in June. Horse racing has been held at several tracks throughout the pandemic in other states, and NASCAR returned on Sunday with a race in South Carolina.