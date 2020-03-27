New York Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps By 134 Overnight

In the span of a single day, the coronavirus death toll in New York soared by 134 people, making it the deadliest state for the disease.

Speaking to members of the National Guard at the Javits Center on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) didn’t mince words about the severity of the global pandemic.

“This is a different beast that we’re dealing with. This is an invisible beast, it is an insidious beast,” Cuomo said. “This is not going to be a short deployment. This is not going to be that you go out there for a few days, we work hard and we go home. This is going to be weeks and weeks and weeks. This is going to be a long day, and it’s going to be a hard day, and it’s going to be an ugly day, and it’s going to be a sad day.”

The Javits Center has been converted into a disaster hospital, with 250 beds lined up next to each other and 320 FEMA workers assigned to the center.

“This is a rescue mission that you’re on,” Cuomo added. “The mission is to save lives.”