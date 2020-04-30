New York couple thought to have died in a murder-suicide were DRUNK and were accidentally killed

A New York couple found dead in their home last month in a suspected murder-suicide, accidentally killed themselves, according to local authorities.

Jonathan Fava, 25, and 24-year-old Kelly Lynn Bray died from a single bullet according to investigators who found only one round at the scene in Hampton Bays on Long Island.

After obtaining a witness statement from the babysitter of their young child, authorities learned the couple had been drinking and believed the semi-automatic Glock handgun was not loaded.

It was unclear whether ‘the trigger pull was intentional or accidental.’

Both of them were believed to be holding the semi-automatic Glock handgun at the same time

‘This is a tragic event that underscores the dangers of alcohol use while handling weapons,’ Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said in a briefing last Thursday.

‘The investigation has concluded… the forensic evidence at the scene, the [Suffolk Medical Examiner’s] report, and an interview with an individual who was present at the house all demonstrate that it was a single shot fired from the weapon that was recovered from the scene that unfortunately passed through both victims.’

Police did not say who the gun belonged to but Fava was arrested in 2015 for shooting at houses and animals while also pulling over drivers with his gun.

Fava worked at a heating and plumbing company was a was a lifelong resident of Hampton Bays.

Police retrieved a long gun, a hand gun and a bow and arrow from the couple’s home last month.

The woman was inside the home, unharmed, with the baby who turns two on July 4. She was found in another room of the house.

At the time police said it was too early to establish what occurred.

There was evidence of alcohol at the scene, according to police, but there was no history of domestic violence involving the couple.

‘There is nothing to indicate that it was a significantly tumultuous relationship,’ Skrynecki previously said. ‘There might have been some bickering. Nothing outstanding, to our knowledge, in terms of their relationship.

‘I think it’s premature to speculate on exactly what happened.

‘There were three people in the home, very possibly three people in close proximity when the gunshots were fired.’

Last month, neighbors were shocked by the news.

‘It’s very upsetting, very sad,’ Jeff Kirby said.

Police shared that the baby has since been placed in the care of other family members.

A funeral home website described Fava as ‘a devoted and loving father and loved his time spent with family’.