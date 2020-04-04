New York Daily News Muzzles Trump On Silencing Front Page

Donald Trump on Friday said he likely won’t follow updated guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that ask people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it,” Trump told reporters during his daily coronavirus task force press briefing.

The New York Daily News slammed the president for his comment with its Saturday cover. “IF ONLY IT WERE A MUZZLE,” the tabloid headlined its front page featuring an image of a mask superimposed on Trump’s mouth: