New York extends lockdown for one month

The New York Governor has extended the stay home orders for residents until June 13 as at least 48 other states have plans to reopen next week.

“Both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue,” Cuomo said in the order.

As of Thursday, more than 343,000 cases of COVID-19 and 22,170 related deaths have been confirmed in the city.

Image: AP