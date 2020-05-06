New York Must Hold Democratic Presidential Primary, Judge Rules
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered elections officials in New York State to hold its Democratic primary election in June and reinstate all qualifying candidates on the ballot. The ruling came after the presidential primary was canceled late last month over concerns about the coronavirus.
The order, filed by Judge Analisa Torres of United States District Court, came in response to a legal challenge filed by the former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. He filed a lawsuit last week seeking to undo the New York State Board of Elections’ decision in late April to cancel the contest, a move it attributed to health and safety concerns and the fact that the results would not change the primary’s outcome.
On Tuesday night, Douglas A. Kellner, a co-chair on the New York Board of Elections, said the board was “reviewing the decision and preparing an appeal.”
The decision to cancel the presidential primary drew an immediate backlash from the campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders, whose decision to suspend his campaign in April made former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. the presumptive Democratic nominee.
In his lawsuit, Mr. Yang and a group of his delegates alleged that their rights had been violated when their names were removed from New York’s Democratic presidential primary ballot and the primary was canceled. In her ruling, the judge found this to be the case, and said they had shown that they had been caused “irreparable injury.”