New Zealand model Georgia Fowler shows off her bizarre American accent

She’s the New Zealand-born stunner who has walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret.

And it appears that after nearly a decade of living in New York City, Georgia Fowler is starting to pick up an American accent.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, the 27-year-old Kiwi slipped in and out of her U.S. accent.

‘Good morning everyone,’ she said at the start of the video in her native accent.

She then suddenly switched to a more nasal, New York tone when she said: ‘Grab your mats.’

Georgia went on to speak in a hybrid of a New Zealand and North American accent, sometimes flipping between accents from word to word.

In the video, the brunette flaunted her svelte physique in a peach singlet and green shorts as she demonstrated her isolation workout regimen.

Georgia, who has modelled for the likes of Prada and Chanel, pulled her dark locks away from her face and into a tight bun.

She let her natural beauty shine through by wearing minimal makeup, including a light foundation and nude lipstick.

Georgia has spend the past few weeks in lockdown in Sydney with her boyfriend, businessman Nathan Dalah.

The catwalk queen is staying at her sister Kate’s $7.5million luxury home in Dover Heights during the coronavirus pandemic.

She had originally planned only a brief visit in March, but ended up staying longer than expected when the health crisis escalated.

‘I came to Sydney with a carry-on bag thinking I was going to be here for five days — but I imagine it will be many, many months,’ she said on Instagram last month.

Family life: The model is currently in Sydney staying in her sister Kate’s (left) $7.5million luxury home in Dover Heights, after getting stuck when she came for a short visit in March