New Zealanders in Australia unable to receive financial support amid coronavirus

New Zealanders living in Australia are furious they haven’t been offered financial support amid the coronavirus crisis and were instead told to go home.

Kiwis who hold permanent visas or have a job in Australia are eligible to receive $1500-a-fortnight under the Federal Government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme.

But thousands of New Zealanders who are unemployed have been left to fend for themselves and are now struggling to stay afloat.

Earlier this month acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge suggested tourists including 672,000 New Zealanders should go home.

‘Temporary visa holders who are unable to support themselves under these arrangements over the next six months are strongly encouraged to return home,’ he said.

‘For these individuals, it’s time to go home, and they should make arrangements as quickly as possible.’

Thousands of New Zealanders living in Australia are unable to access unemployment benefits amid coronavirus (pictured: queue outside Centrelink in Melbourne)

Gold Coast sisters, Marama, Awhi and Piri Gray, set up a Facebook group and GoFundMe page to provide food boxes for Kiwis facing financial hardship in Australia.

‘After many losing jobs, unsure of how to provide food for their families or keep a roof over their heads, a few of us Kiwi’s here on the Gold Coast have started to unite and gather to be a voice for those who don’t have one,’ the sisters wrote.

‘Ultimately we seek equality for all, compassion and kindness amongst us as we are all in this together.’

The boxes include items like canned foods, chips, LCMs, biscuits and peanut butter and are offered to anybody facing financial troubles.

A petition has also been started pleading with the Australian government to give full Centrelink support for Kiwis living in the country.

One, Alax Robinson, recently lost his job and says he is unable to return home.

‘We all contribute to the Australian economy and social fabric. Many of us will be okay for a while, but some of us need help right away,’ he wrote on a Change.org Petition.

Marama Gray along with her sisters have created food boxes to send to struggling New Zealanders amid coronavirus

The boxes will go towards people left with no income and include biscuits and canned goods

‘Our home is here, our families are here, and we want to stay here. Many of us cannot simply uproot our lives here and head back to NZ. We have families, we are part of our communities.

‘Many of us choose Australia as our home and have worked here for years paying full tax and making contributions for this safety net despite not being allowed to have any or only limited access to it.

‘This outbreak has turned the world upside down and it’s simply not practical for many of us to simply pack up and go back to New Zealand because our homes and families are now here in Australia.’

The petition has gathered more than 271,000 signatures and was flooded with responses from New Zealanders in the same boat.

‘We have been productive contributors for the economy for years and now we are being left out as if Kiwi workers don’t matter. Feeling like a second-class citizen here,’ one person said on the petition.

‘New Zealanders are part of the Anzac community that went to war to give a future for generations to come. Currently being treated like second class citizens has clearly meant this mateship has been lost. Treat New Zealanders living in Australia with respect!’ said another.

‘I’m signing because I’m one-year short of the 10 years living in Australia required to claim the emergency six months of Centrelink which is all Kiwis in Australia are eligible for. Nine years of working, paying tax, putting my wages back into the economy means nothing if I lose my job now,’ a third said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the suggestion for Kiwis that were stood down amid the virus to return to NZ would impact the Australian workforce

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Australian workforce would suffer after Mr Tudge suggested Kiwis should return home.

‘What (Mr Tudge would) do well to remember is that if they wish for Australia to be in a position to gear up in the aftermath of the outbreak, they now need a workforce to do that,’ she said earlier this month.

‘New Zealanders make up that workforce.

‘They, on average, earn more and pay more taxes than others. They are a key part of the Australian economy and I would have thought they wouldn’t want to be so quick to lose them.’

Ms Ardern pointed out many were employed in the health care system.

‘New Zealanders make up (a portion of Australia’s) health workforce and that there are some, for instance, who won’t be being kept on (by employers) because they may have been involved in contractual arrangement and the health workforce and in elective services,’ she said.

‘That, I would have thought again, would be a workforce that they would wish to keep.’

Kiwis who have a Special Category Visa and arrived in Australia prior to 2001 are eligible for all Centrelink payments.