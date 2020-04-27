New Zealand’s south island is struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake – the biggest to hit this year
- 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit remote corner of South Island at 10:52am Monday
- Epicentre was about 40km north of Te Anau, same distance SW of Milford SoundGNS Science charted a similar earthquake in same place nine days ago
New Zealand has recorded its most powerful earthquake of 2020 in a remote corner of the South Island.
Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill residents were among thousands of Kiwis to report rattling from a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Southland at 10:52am on Monday.
The epicentre was about 40km north of Te Anau and the same distance southwest of Milford Sound.
Monitoring agency GNS Science charted a similar earthquake in the same place nine days ago, but said that wasn’t significant.
‘It’s just another earthquake on just another day in New Zealand,’ a spokeswoman said.
