New Zealand’s south island is struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake – the biggest to hit this year

New Zealand has recorded its most powerful earthquake of 2020 in a remote corner of the South Island.

Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill residents were among thousands of Kiwis to report rattling from a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Southland at 10:52am on Monday.

The epicentre was about 40km north of Te Anau and the same distance southwest of Milford Sound.

Monitoring agency GNS Science charted a similar earthquake in the same place nine days ago, but said that wasn’t significant.

‘It’s just another earthquake on just another day in New Zealand,’ a spokeswoman said.