Newcastle takeover has hit ‘significant political obstacles’

The £300million takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium should be scrutinised by the government amid concerns over broadcast piracy, claims a Conservative MP, although his request is likely to be rejected.

Giles Watling, a member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has called for an evidence session into links between the Saudi state and the illegal streaming of British sports in the country via pirate network beoutQ.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has previously said he would leave the takeover in the hands of the Premier League and their owners’ and directors’ test, which is currently ongoing.

The proposed takeover of Newcastle United has reportedly hit ‘significant political obstacles’

But Watling, in an email to fellow members of his select committee, said: ‘I am writing to request that the Committee holds an oral evidence session on the theft of UK sport by the Saudi-based pirate operation beoutQ, which has been stealing and broadcasting every major UK sporting competition for almost three years, including the Premier League.

‘Ideally, this should be with the Secretary of State and representatives from the Premier League. This is even more relevant now within the context of the likely takeover of Newcastle United by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.’

However, it is said the government’s primary focus is the coronavirus crisis and not the takeover of a Premier League football club.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has previously insisted the government will not intervene

Mike Ashley is understood to be growing frustrated with the amount of time the deal is taking

The report also adds that the Chairman of the UK Parliamentary Football Club, Conservative MP Karl McCartney, will ask the government to ‘block’ the pending takeover, while the Liberal Democrats will also call for the same step to be taken.

The declarations come after SNP MP John Nicolson accused Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and the government of taking their ‘eye off the ball‘ over their stance to not intervene in the matter.

The evidence session has been called for just days after fresh legal documents were handed to the Premier League showing the alleged link between the Saudi Arabian government and pirate broadcasters.

The latest interventions come as another blow to Amanda Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners group, who are brokering the takeover.

Sportsmail has previously revealed that current owner Ashley has already grown irritated with the amount of time the deal is taking to cross the line.

There continues to be the suggestion of other groups waiting in the background.