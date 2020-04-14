Newcastle United and Amanda Staveley in advanced talks over £350m takeover

It should come as little surprise that Staveley, with plenty of Middle Eastern contacts – and past experience in taking over a club – is willing to pay £350m to purchase Newcastle.

Her investment fund PCP Capital Partners is backed by, as of 2017, £28billion from the Middle East and China and she is one of the financial world’s most powerful players.

Staveley was in a relationship with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and she apparently turned down a marriage proposal in 2003.

Staveley, pictured in November 2019, is in advanced talks over a £300m takeover

In 2011 she married Mehrdad Ghodoussi, an Iranian who worked with her at her company, in a lavish ceremony in West Wycombe Park, Buckinghamshire. The couple have a child together – Alexander, nicknamed Lexi, born in 2014.

Staveley is not new to sport, having been well involved in the horse racing world. Like football, their owners have the largest of bank balances.

When in her twenties, she took out a £180,000 loan to buy a restaurant named Stocks near Cambridge and Newmarket racecourse. It was regularly visited by trainers and owners, giving her an opportunity to make the contacts she craved. Her entrepreneurial career was on its way.

She lived for banking and business, and started to get involved in the financial world. From there, it snowballed.

Staveley first met Prince Andrew in the United Arab Emirates during a visit as part of his role as a trade ambassador in 2001. Her relationship with the prince blossomed quickly and was mutually beneficial in many ways. As trade envoy, Prince Andrew could open doors to contacts.

In 2003, the Prince, who was said to be besotted by her, popped the question. But Amanda struggled to envisage herself idling away her hours with official duties and being unable to speak her mind.

And so she turned to the Middle East to use her skills as a negotiator and broker deals to amass a princely sum.

In 2005, she set up the Dubai-based private equity company PCP Capital Partners, which soon secured international deals for clients in Qatar and the UAE.

The company’s role is varied. Sometimes they lobby on political issues; occasionally they simply bring powerful people together or act as intermediaries in complex negotiations. Her contacts book is, without doubt, formidable.

Staveley was involved in the takeover of Manchester City by Sheikh Mansour in 2008

In 2008, at the age of 35, Staveley was involved in the takeover of Manchester City by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan. That reportedly saw her take home £10m and she was labelled by some newspapers as ‘the new Queen of British football’.

Staveley also came close to joining the Liverpool board when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai was linked with buying the Merseyside club.

Weeks after helping in the City takeover in 2008, Staveley brokered a deal that saw billions of pounds of Middle Eastern money put into Barclays.

Her slice of the pie from that deal was £40m for her firm, with Staveley reportedly keeping a significant sum for herself.

Now, with talks at an advanced stage, could she finally be the person to unlock Newcastle’s potential?

Additional reporting by Kieran Gill