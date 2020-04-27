Newcastle United takeover will ‘greatly stain’ Premier League, says Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée

The PIF is part of a three-party deal that is being fronted by PCP Capital Partners, a venture capital and private equity company run by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, and real estate firm Reuben Brothers, which wants to buy the club from English businessman Mike Ashley.

Hatice Cengiz’s calls come amid criticism from human rights group Amnesty , which claims the PIF, chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is using the Premier League as a “PR tool” for “sportswashing” the country’s poor human rights record.

“UK authorities and the Premiere League (sic) should not allow someone like Mohamed Bin Salman (sic), who has yet to face any accountability for the murder of my late fiancé, Jamal Khashoggi, to be so involved in sports in the UK,” Cengiz said in a statement.

“Doing otherwise will greatly stain the reputation of the Premiere League and the UK. Mohamed Bin Salman is strategically using international sports to repair his badly damaged reputation after the murder of Jamal.”