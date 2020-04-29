Newcastle will be ‘one of only five Premier League clubs to spend big this summer’

Newcastle are set to shake up the Premier League if their proposed £300million takeover is completed.

It appears that current owner Mike Ashley is edging forever closer to selling the club to a bid led by Amanda Staveley which is backed by the wealth of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

According to the Sun, the Magpies would be just one of five top-flight sides able to spend lavishly this summer if that was to happen.

They would reportedly join Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United as the only clubs available to match any big fees that could come with any respective targets.

That’s because the publication claim that agents have been made aware of the quintuplet’s spending power. However, it’s believed that Newcastle would refrain from outlays such as the club-record £40m they paid to buy Joelinton last summer.

Speculation over who will be the manager to oversee any squad overhaul is growing.

Steve Bruce is the incumbent in the role but it is claimed that former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a man that would be fancied for the role if a takeover is achieved.

Current boss Steve Bruce is likely to be given until the end of the season by any new owners. However, for the long-term vision of the club it is likely that change will be sought – with Pochettino one of the names in the frame.

And according to Sky Sports, the Argentine is in fact the club’s first choice, with a £19m-a-year deal thought to be being prepared to entice the him to Tyneside.

That figure would make him the third-highest paid manager in the world, with only Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City earning more.