Newcomer John Lindahl Drops Debut Album ‘Opening Night’ – Listen Now!

Newcomer John Lindahl has released his new album Opening Night!

The 23-year-old singer, who appeared on The X Factor when he was just 14, is the first artist from Logic‘s joint venture with Def Jam.

John was discovered by Justin Timberlake and he has been mentored by Logic for the last few years. John wrote, engineered and executive produced everything on his debut album.

John most recently released “Lies/Honest,” two singles that he describes as “a mutually toxic relationship that results in both people being unfaithful to one another and sheds light on the inevitable jealousy we all face when we see someone we once loved with someone else.”

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.