Newest HP 14″ HD Laptop, Intel Core i5-1035G1, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB SDRAM, 256GB SSD, Natural Silver, Windows 10



Price: $538.60

(as of May 07,2021 11:29:38 UTC – Details)





Specification: OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 Home 64

PROCESSOR FAMILY: 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-1035G1 (1.0 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

CHIPSET: Intel Integrated SoC

MEMORY: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) Transfer rates up to 2666 MT/s. 1 x 8 GB

HARD DRIVE: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

OPTICAL DRIVE: Optical drive not included

CLOUD SERVICE: Dropbox

DISPLAY: 14″ diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

GRAPHICS: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

PORTS: 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 AC smart pin; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo

EXPANSION SLOTS: 1 multi-format SD media card reader

WEBCAM: HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

AUDIO FEATURES: Dual speakers

KEYBOARD: Full-size, natural silver keyboard

POINTING DEVICE: Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support

WIRELESS: Realtek 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo Miracast compatible; MU-MIMO supported

POWER SUPPLY TYPE: 45 W Smart AC power adapter

BATTERY TYPE: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion

ENERGY EFFICIENCY: ENERGY STAR certified; EPEAT Silver registered

DIMENSIONS (W X D X H): 12.76 x 8.86 x 0.71 in) 32.4 x 22.5 x 1.79 cm

WEIGHT: 3.24 lb( 1.46 kg)

PRODUCT DESIGN: Vertical brushed pattern cover and base, In-mould roll keyboard frame

SOFTWARE INCLUDED: McAfee LiveSafe Netflix 1 month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers

PRODUCT COLOR: N

Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor with up to 3.6GHz speed and 6MB cache memory

Internal storage: 256 GB PCIe NVM M.2 SSD

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD, BrightView, micro-edge

8GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM seamlessly handles multiple programs together with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost

Wireless: Realtek Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo





