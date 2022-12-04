Newland AIDC boosts its presence in India with the launch of a state-of-the-art service entity

Committed to delivering a customer-centric experience, the Newland AIDC India Service Centres open in three metro cities.

NOIDA, India, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Newland AIDC, one of the global leading solution providers in Auto Identification and Data capturing, has established its after-sale service network ‘Newland AIDC India Service Pvt Ltd‘ to cater to its Indian customers. Located in three metro cities – Noida, Mumbai and Bengaluru, these service centres are an extension of the ongoing commitment of facilitating enhanced services in India.

After a rapid expansion of Newland AIDC in India in the past three years, the new service facility will adequately address the growing customer base in the region. To keep up with the ever-changing customer needs, it is important to move as fast and as fluently as they do and deliver exceptional quality in both products and service. Therefore, these new service centres are equipped with modern tools along with well-trained technicians to offer best-in-class service for Newland’s extensive range of products like Barcode Scanners (corded and cordless, industrial and desktop scanners), Mobile Terminals, RFID readers and next generation of wearable devices.

Speaking about the development, Min Wan, General Manager of IBU, Senior Vice President of Newland AIDC said, “Customers like to invest in holistic solutions and expect the brand to offer peace of mind and convenience. We at Newland AIDC keep customers at the heart of everything we do and promise to provide them with the best-in-class products and services. The new service centres are strategically located across the landscape of the country to ease the after-sales troubleshooting for our customers if they require any.”

In the last three years of operations, the India entity, headquartered in Noida and offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai, has witnessed over 200% CAGR in revenue and has built a strong local channel ecosystem of around 200 partners in the Indian subcontinent. The brand remained resilient even amid the pandemic and now envisages higher growth post the inauguration of its post-sales service centres.

“Newland customers in India can now enjoy greater convenience and less downtime, which leads to enhanced business continuity and operational efficiency.” – said JP Mishra, Country Manager, Newland AIDC India.

About Newland AIDC

Newland AIDC was founded in 1999 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newland Digital Technology that makes scanning simple. With over 20 years of R&D in data capturing and enterprise mobility, Newland AIDC has become one of the leading companies in the automatic identification and data capture industry.

The company thrives on a simple mission: to make everyday tasks easier, faster, and more intuitive through its products and partnerships. Newland empowers the workforce in retail store floors, warehouse & distribution centres, manufacturing facilities and other industries to transform any business with full data visibility and accuracy.

For more details, feel free to visit the official website www.newlandaidc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960668/Newland_AIDC_Logo.jpg