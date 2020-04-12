Newly single Jesy Nelson leads the winners of PrettyLittleThing’s Influencer awards

It was recently revealed that she had split from boyfriend Chris Hughes after 16 months together.

But Jesy Nelson had a reason to smile on Sunday after she was awarded with the inspirational influencer of the year prize at PrettyLittleThing’s virtual influencer awards.

The Little Mix star, 28, gushed that the award meant ‘so much’ to her as she lead the list of winners including Love Island‘s Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill.

Jesy looked chuffed as she accepted the gong from the comfort of her own home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the pandemic, Jesy and the other winners were forced to record their acceptance speeches via video link after the glitzy ceremony was cancelled amid government guidelines.

American actor Terrence J, 37, hosted the awards live on PrettyLittleThing’s Instagram from his own living room, dishing out gongs to celebrate those in the celebrity and influencer industry.

And Jesy certainly made the most of being able to receive the award from home, ditching her usual glam awards attire in favour of a printed black T-shirt.

Speaking into the camera, she said: ‘Hey guys, thanks so much for voting for me to be the inspirational influencer of the year, that means so much to me.

‘I just want to thank every single person that voted and also a massive thank you to PrettyLittleThing, Thank you!’

Jesy appeared in remarkably good spirits after it emerged she reportedly dumped beau Chris by phone in the midst of their separate self-isolation amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Sources told MailOnline: ‘She split up with him last week in a phone call, as she thought the relationship had run its course.

‘There are no hard feelings. Jesy said he was surprisingly fine about it and thinks she will stay friends with him.’

Meanwhile, Jesy wasn’t the only winner of the night as Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague scooped not one but two awards.

The star was ecstatic to win and declared that she was in ‘shock’ over the result.

She gushed: ‘I literally cannot believe that you guys have voted for me to be PLT’s fashion influencer of the year. I am in shock still about this. I cannot believe it’

‘Thank you so so so much to everyone who voted for me, this means the world to me. I studied fashion for three years at collage so it is my passion and obsession in my life.

‘I also want to say a huge thank you to Sophia my stylist at PLT, you are the best and this is dedicated to you because I think you are the reason I won this.

‘And to every person who voted for me I love you and thank you so much

‘I am honestly in shock that I was nominated as of PLT’s influencer of the year, the girls in this category for this award, I never thought in a million years this would come through my door

‘Thank you so much again to every one person who voted, I am over the moon to have received this.’

She continued: ‘To Umar especially as well thank you of believing in for having me as your ambassador the relationship I have with PLT is just incredible and I love every person who works for PLT like so so much you’ve all become my friends, close friends, without you this wouldn’t be possible

‘So again thank you so much to everyone who voted and thank you to PLT for believing in me from the start back when I had 10K and you gifted me a trip to Ibiza I’ll never forget it. Since then this relationship has grown and grown and working with you is a dream so thank you so much.’

Other successes on the night included 2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill, who scooped the Newcomer of the Year prize.

While Caitlyn Jenner bagged the prize for LGBTQ Supporter of the Year.

The reality star accepted the gong from her Malibu mansion and stated the awards were an excuse to dress up for the first time in 23 days.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton won Icon of the Year while Mmmitchell scooped Beauty Influencer of the Year.