Nexstand Laptop Stand – Portable Laptop Stand – PC and MacBook Laptop Stand



Price: $30.23

The Nexstand Laptop Stand is a portable and foldable MacBook stand and PC stand. Adjustable height settings and a universal fit make this ergonomic laptop stand the perfect stand for propping up almost all makes and models of laptops.

Get anywhere from 5.5 inches to 12.6 inches of life for your Apple or PC laptop. The stand features 8 height adjustments to let you raise the screen height to your eye level for maximum comfort. Better ergonomics with this laptop stand mean you can sit in front of your laptop for longer.

The Nexstand Laptop Stand has universal fit for almost all laptops 11.6 inches and larger with a front edge less than 0.75 inches thick and a keyboard width greater than 11 inches. The stand is ideal for ASUS, HP, Samsung, Dell, Matebook, Surface, Lenovo, Acer, ThinkPad, and Apple MacBook laptops.

FITS ALMOST ALL MAKES AND MODELS – Universal fit for almost all laptops 11.6 inches or larger with a front-edge less than 1 inch thick and keyboard width greater than 11 inches.

HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE WITH 7 SETTINGS – Adjustable laptop stand offering from 5.5 inches to 12.6 inches of lift, with height adjustment letting you raise screen height to eye level for comfort and protection from injury. Helps improve posture over long hours of working at your computer.

DURABLE AND STABLE – Made of industrial-grade reinforced nylon and premium metal fittings to hold up to 20 pounds, 2 to 6 times the average weight of a laptop.

COMPACT, LIGHTWEIGHT AND FOLDABLE – Weighs just 8 ounces, folds and comes with high-quality nylon carrying sleeve for easy transport.

COOL GIFT IDEA – An inspiring and practical gift for techies, designers and any laptop user.





