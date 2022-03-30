Next News Network Joins Donald Trump's Truth Social App

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Freedom of speech and expression are the hallmark of American values. Those ideals are why the Next News Network is proud to join Donald Trump’s new venture, “Truth Social” and be welcome to the newest conservative social media platform.

By joining this social media platform, it will give the Next News Network the ability to present current news on a platform that values the First amendment and supports conservative views. Now Next News Network’s more than 2 million subscribers can get unfettered access to the award-winning news channel that has proven to be a strong conservative alternative to the liberal mainstream media networks like MSNBC, CNN, and others.

“The ease of banning President Trump from Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms had many conservatives worried they could end up in the same position simply for holding and espousing a conservative viewpoint that goes against the establishment’s narrative of the day,” said Gary Franchi, executive producer of the Next News Network. “Now former President Donald Trump has created an outlet that will let us engage our conservative audience as never before amidst an ever-changing political landscape.”

The Next News Network handle on Truth Social is @NextNewsNetwork.

As one of the leading conservative media sites, the Next News Network is focused on creating high-quality journalism that has led to multiple awards in the last few years. Next News Network has won three Content Film Festival News and Journalism Awards. One for Best Overall Production Quality in 2020 and has won the Best Breaking News Program award the last two years. Next News Network also won two Youtube Creator Awards.

The quality coverage of current events and breaking news has propelled the Next News Network’s videos to amass well over 1 billion views since its founding in 2012. Confirming that Next News Network is a trusted source for conservatives.

“Our focus has always been to find underreported stories and cover them from perspectives that mainstream media outlets seem to ignore,” said Franchi. “Our audience appreciates the coverage we provide and we think that Truth Social will allow us to connect with an even larger conservative audience. We want to thank President Trump for this opportunity.”

About Next News Network

Next News Network is an award-winning news channel winning awards for Best Breaking News Program and Best Overall Production Quality. Next News Network was created to ensure that free press would continue to thrive online by serving millions of Americans and viewers across the world every day. Next News Network has proven to be the conservative choice for news by surpassing over 1 billion views on YouTube. You can learn more about these awards and Next News Network by visiting https://youtube.com/NextNewsNetwork.

The executive producer of the Next News Network Gary Franchi has a vast knowledge of news experience. Franchi served as an executive producer/news anchor for WHDT World News, executive producer/host of Reality Report, and managing editor of national distributed Republic Magazine prior to founding the Next News Network.

