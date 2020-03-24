

Next year’s Olympics will still be called Tokyo 2020

The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.

Koike made the comment to reporters after she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke to the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.