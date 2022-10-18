NextWealth receives NASSCOM Business Process Innovation Award 2022

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NASSCOM, a premier trade body of Indian technology industry, held its annual Business Process Innovation Showcase 2022 on 12th October 2022 at The Leela Palace, Bangalore. With a central theme – Intelligent Operations & Data-Driven Transformation, NASSCOM brought together an ecosystem of enterprises, service providers, and platform partners to talk about the future of Business Process Management (BPM) and its impact on simplifying businesses and adding value.

To encourage and promote innovation, NASSCOM instituted awards to BPM organizations with innovative practices and models in different categories.

NextWealth Entrepreneurs Pvt. Ltd. was recognised as a BPM Process Innovation Award Winner in the category of Strong Leverage of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. NextWealth’s extremely progressive model of creating a significant social impact through its business process initiatives garnered the attention of judges.

Mythily Ramesh, Co-Founder and CEO of NextWealth expressed her happiness and said, “We are thrilled to have received this award and I would like to congratulate the entire team of NextWealth. The award is an endorsement of the social impact by the employment in small towns and the incredible work that our employees do every day.”

About NextWealth:

NextWealth is founded by Wipro veterans – Dr. Sridhar Mitta, Mr. Anand Talwai and Ms. Mythily Ramesh ten years ago. The purpose of NextWealth is to provide employment to graduates in small towns focusing women. NextWealth is a social impact organization providing world-class AI/ML data services, IT and BPM services to its customers across AI/ML tech, E-commerce, Fin Tech, BFSI, Healthcare and other domains. NextWealth delivers these services in a managed services model, at scale, with enterprise grade quality, with variability and flexibility and at affordable price points.

NextWealth has developed a unique business model called as Distributed Delivery Model to deliver these services from delivery centres located in small towns. Today, NextWealth has six centres – Salem, Chittoor, Hubli, Bhilai, Mysore and Vellore – in four different states employing 4,500 graduates. NextWealth’s customer advocacy speaks for itself with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, which is one of the highest received in the IT industry.

