NEXTYPE Lists NT Token on Huobi Global, Supporting Mission to Expand Blockchain Gaming's Global Reach

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NEXTYPE, an integrated blockchain game distribution platform, announced that it has listed its NT token on Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges. As a blockchain game-integrated distribution platform, NEXTYPE focuses on providing more high-quality blockchain games to users and bringing players an enjoyable, money-making gaming experience.

As a rising star in the blockchain gaming field, NEXTYPE achieved tremendous growth in 2021. NEXTYPE launched a series of games, including Mining Tycoon, which ranked first in DappRadar’s New Game section, and Reborn, an episodic drama-type blockchain game that went online just two weeks ago. The number of daily active users on Reborn has already reached 4,000. Furthermore, the number of players on the NEXTYPE platform has already exceeded 300,000. In the future, NEXTYPE will continue to improve upon its game distribution platform’s infrastructure and native GameFi and NFT products.

Blockchain gaming is one of the hottest new trends in the crypto industry. HECO chain and other public blockchains recognize this trend, and are placing an emphasis on servicing such projects. In 2021, HECO Chain launched a series of plans and programs, including a joint accelerator program and gaming hackathon, to foster the growth of blockchain gaming projects. In November 2021, more than thirty on-chain GameFi projects exhibited during the first phase of the HECO Demo day event. GameFi project Platofarm received investments from more than 20 different institutions.

NEXTYPE will launch two more games, NEXTYPE NEO FANTASY and Maiden Des Dragon, in the near future. In 2022, NEXTYPE plans to complete the infrastructure of its entire distribution platform, further develop its products, and update existing features.

NEXTYPE has achieved strong results, and will continue to provide better services to players by further developing the foundation for the Gamefi industry through its distribution platform.

About NEXTYPE

NEXTYPE is a blockchain game-integrated distribution platform provides players with top blockchain game experience. Established in 2021, NEXTYPE is committed to providing players with best blockchain game experience and inspire the infinite possibility of blockchain games.

