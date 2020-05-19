NFL star George Kittle joins DIG pros ViolentPanda and Virge to play ‘Rocket League’ for Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’

George Kittle is ready to get his video game on. While the All-Pro tight end still has a few months to go before he’s back on the gridiron for the San Francisco 49ers, Kittle will join DIG pros ViolentPanda and Virge in an epic round of Rocket League on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the latest installment of Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live streaming series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. The event will be archived and available on demand here for one week.

Jos “ViolentPanda” van Meurs is a two-time Rocket League world champ and John “Virge” Willis is the DIG Rocket League coach. As they play, the gamers will share and support their favorite local businesses and encourage viewers to visit Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive to do what they can to support local businesses by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal.

“It can be overwhelming to think about ways to help communities in need right now, but helping small businesses is as easy as ordering a meal or shopping online,” says Kittle. “I’m looking forward to joining Verizon for Pay It Forward Live to do my part to share that message and to shout out some of my own favorite businesses.”

Over the course of the twice-weekly Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses and do what they can to support them — shop online, make a purchase in advance for when the crisis is over and the businesses reopen, or order a meal. Verizon will also donate $10 to support small businesses, up to $2.5 million, each time the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used, on top of the $7.5 million the company has already pledged.

To find out more about what Verizon is doing to help customers and small businesses, visit verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus.

