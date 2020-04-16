NFL Star Von Miller Has Coronavirus

Von Miller is the latest sports star to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 31-year-old outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos and Dancing with the Stars contestant tested positive for coronavirus, Ian Rapoport reported Thursday (April 16).

“NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow,” he reported.

