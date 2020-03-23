NFL’s Austin Seferian-Jenkins Drunk, Speeding & Stoned Before Arrest, Cops Say

Exclusive

Austin Seferian-Jenkins was high, drunk AND speeding when he was arrested for DUI last week … this according to cops in new police docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

Oh, and cops also say he didn’t have the ignition interlock device installed in his car, stemming from a court order from a previous DUI.

A Gig Harbor PD officer claims the NFL free agent was doing 48 MPH in a 30 in Gig Harbor, Wash. on March 9 at around 1 AM … when the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer began driving erratically.

According to the officer, ASJ was swerving in his 2016 Dodge Charger … and nearly turned onto a wrong-way offramp before he cut across multiple lanes of traffic without a blinker.

The officer eventually pulled over Seferian-Jenkins … and says in the report, the tight end told him he was just headed toward a local McDonald’s for some late-night grub.

But, the officer says he noticed ASJ reeked of booze and burnt weed … and also claims the 27-year-old’s eyes were red and bloodshot.

The cop says when Seferian-Jenkins got out of the car, he was swaying in circles when he was standing still … and after the NFL player refused field sobriety tests, the officer arrested him on the scene, claiming he believed ASJ was both drunk and high.

Seferian-Jenkins was eventually hit with 3 charges … 1 count of DUI, 1 count of driving with a suspended license, and 1 count of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, which tests the driver’s breath for alcohol before they can start the vehicle.

The order for the device likely stems from a previous DUI arrest — Seferian-Jenkins has been busted for DUI twice before … once in 2013 and again in 2016.

ASJ was also issued a civil infraction for speeding and improper lane change … and was arraigned on the charges on March 11.

