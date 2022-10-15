NFT Social Platform Cinfinix and "dayday330 Campaign" Launched "dayday330 Quotes" NFT Series

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NFT Social Platform Cinfinix together with the “dayday330 campaign”, initiated by The New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (New Life), launch “dayday330 Quotes” NFT series in October 2022.The NFTs are minted with heart-warming messages which can be kept forever. NFT owners can share the NFTs to their beloved ones, showing care and happiness without boundaries, and nourishing their well-being.

NFTs（Non‑fungible Tokens）are digital assets minted on the blockchain. Every NFT is unique and irreplaceable. This technology enables users to eternally preserve and store all their precious things, memories and experience digitally on the blockchain. Users can also use NFTs to meet new friends on Cinfinix.

The “dayday330 Quotes” NFT series are created based on the characters of “330 Estates” These “dayday330 Quotes” include “Savouring every happy moment”, “Being curious to add funs in life”, and “Better to share happiness than to be alone” etc. By integrating art and technology into everyday life, this NFT series can remind the public to experience “330 micro-break”, to relieve emotions, reduce stress and enhance body, mind and spirit well-being.

The “dayday330 Quotes” NFT series now can be freely collected from Cinfinix, the newly launched NFT social platform. The dayday330 “330 Micro-break X Art” Exhibition will be held at Maritime Square 1 from October 15 to 21, 2022. Any participant showing the NFT in the exhibition can receive a HK$20 cash coupon for social enterprise of the New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association.

“330 Micro-break X Art” Exhibition

The “dayday330 campaign”, launched by The New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (New Life) in 2019, is a year-round public awareness campaign on mental well-being. “330 Micro-break X Art” Exhibition to be held from October 15-21 is divided into three zones: “Body(3)”, “Mind(3)” and “Spirit(0)” with different interactive installations. Participants are encouraged to experience 330 micro-break in various ways to enhance the understanding of a well-being and healthy lifestyle. Visitors have the chance to get a dayday330 gift bag and dayday330 x Kazy limited-edition tote bag.

NFT Social Platform Cinfinix

Cinfinix is a cross-chain Non-Fungible Token (NFT) social platform based on Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon technologies. The platform allows users to create, display and collect their NFTs freely to identify their individual value through better engagement with the community, while capitalizing private social data and development of the personal digital economy. The app can be downloaded and installed directly from the Apple Store and Google Play stores, enabling users to have instant access to the metaverse.

Details of Exhibition and Collecting NFT:

Date：15 October 2022 (Sat) to 21 October 2022 (Friday)

Time：11:00am to 8:00pm (open to public at 3:00pm on 15 October)

Location：Maritime Square 1, 33 Tsing King Road, Tsing Yi

Download Cinfinix to collect your exclusive “dayday330 Quotes” NFT!

Collect Link：

https://cinfinix.page.link/uA1T

Become a Cinfinixer and create a new NFT social experience together.

Official website: https://cinfinix.io/

About Hieroglyph Digital Technology

Founded in 2019, Hieroglyph Digital Technology is specialized in the development and application of crypto digital blockchain technologies.

