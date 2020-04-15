NGO Responds to Bharti Singh’s Appeal Of Feeding Stray Dogs

TV actress and comedian Bharti Singh has raised a call to help stray animals around the Film City in Mumbai amid pandemic. As the shooting of most the shows has been stopped, the strays in the area are starving badly.

“Pls come forward and help feed the stray dogs in ur set’s vicinity. Some are starving, some are pregnant and most of them are not even getting water to drink. If Each of the set’s PH can drop food bags once in 10-15 days, it would help them survive these tough times,” read her post.

Her message was also shared by fellow comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Just a day later, Bharti’s request for help has been well-received by an NGO who is coming forward to provide food to these animals.

Bharti later thanked Kapil and Ginni for extending their support and wrote, “Thank you @kapilsharma and @ginnichatrath for voicing this message further. I urge you all to keep donating to NGO’s who work tirelessly for the aid of animals like @amtmindia”.

Bharti and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were currently seen hosting the reality show titled “India’s Best Dancer”. The show is judged by Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

