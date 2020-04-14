N’Golo Kante ‘one of three midfield targets for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane seeks Casemiro cover’

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is on a three-man shortlist of Real Madrid‘s as they look to bolster this area of their team to help out first-team regular Casemiro.

According to AS, Kante is joined by Rennes’ 17-year-old starlet Eduardo Camavinga and Lille’s Boubakary Soumare.

Casemiro has been a virtual ever-present in Real Madrid’s midfield this season having made 35 appearances under manager Zinedine Zidane before the campaign was halted indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian’s place in the team is key and AS report that Real fear the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde are not suitable replacements for his role.

As a result the aforementioned names of Kante, Camavinga and Soumare are being targeted.

Any potential move for Kante though would surely see the France World Cup winner play alongside Casemiro in midfield – such is his standing.

The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the best in the world and has two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and Europa League triumph in his trophy cabinet too.

AS report that Camavinga is the most desired option of the three-man shortlist to Zidane due to his age and vast potential. At 17 too, he wouldn’t demand a place in the first-team at the Spanish giants straight away either.