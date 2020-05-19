NHL hopeful extension of border closure won’t affect restart | CBC Sports

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly tells The Associated Press he’s hopeful the decision to close the U.S. and Canadian border to non-essential travel for another month won’t “have a material impact” on the league’s discussions to restart its season.

Daly provided the response shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border restrictions will stay in effect through June 21. This marks the second time the border restrictions have been extended since first being put into place on March 18 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension of the restrictions comes at a time when the NHL and NHL Players’ Association are discussing plans on when the league can resume playing after the regular season was paused on March 12.

The NHL has seven teams based in Canada.

In a separate development, the NHLPA’s executive board has voted to defer the final payment of players’ regular season salaries through the end of May.

