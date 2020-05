NHL, players make progress on return-to-play plan: report | CBC Sports

The NHL and its players union have made progress in their return-to-play talks, should the paused season be able to restart, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

The two sides have moved forward this weekend in their discussions on a possible 24-team playoff, with additional talks between the league and the NHL Players’ Association expected to continue over the next few days, LeBrun said.

The NHL Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a conference call on Monday.

The league also has looked into returning to play with either a traditional 16-team or 20-team tournament. The NHL halted play on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic with teams having between 11 and 14 games left in the regular season.

LeBrun said Thursday on TSN’s “Insider Trading” that the two sides had been having trouble deciding how to bring some teams that wouldn’t have qualified for the post-season into a playoff.