NHS doctor films ‘sickening’ crowds clap while ignoring social distancing rules in London

Hundreds of people were filmed ignored social distancing rules last night while clapping for the NHS on Westminster Bridge in a ‘sickening’ video.

The busy crowd gathered for the weekly NHS applause at 8pm under the noses of London police officers, including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Junior doctor Damir Rafi captured the moment in a Twitter video that has been watched more than 7.7 million times and caused outrage on social media.

Dr Rafi, who works at St Thomas’ hospital, said: ‘I’m a doctor working at the hospital that’s right there. And yes, I was also somewhat perplexed by the lack of social distancing.’

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, 59, was one of the many police officers who joined in with the crowds despite the lack of social distancing

Hundreds of people ignore social distancing rules last night while clapping for the NHS on Westminster Bridge at 8pm

Police, including the Metropolitan Police chief, watch on and join in with the applause rather than breaking up the crowds

The crowds are within touching distance of each other, seemingly oblivious to the government’s rules on social distancing.

Police watch on and join in with the applause instead of breaking up the crowd, which is in clear violation of lockdown policy.

People carrying babies and looking after young children look around while others film the event for their social media.

One man snakes through the crowd with a bike as the sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower, currently under refurbishment.

Ms Dick rallies the troops before the applause that was described as ‘really infuriating’ by a nurse

The video caused outrage among members of the public, with a nurse saying it made her feel ‘sick’.

She wrote: ‘This is just really infuriating!!!! I’m a Nurse & this scene made me sick!!!

‘It’s more appreciated if social distancing was practise here than the clapping itself! Do we really CARE???

‘Expect for more weeks of torture, more casualties because of this!!!’

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, 59, was one of the many officers who have garnered outrage for failing to prevent the crowding.

One woman wrote: ‘Met Police Chief Cressida Dick was on Westminster Bridge last night and did nothing. Dick is the right name!’

Piers Morgan, Ben Stokes and comedian Omid Djalili slammed the crowds on Twitter. Piers wrote: ‘Do they not understand the irony of clapping the NHS yet deliberately increasing the risk of putting more pressure on the NHS?’

Celebrities including Piers Morgan, cricketer Ben Stokes and comedian Omid Djalili also slammed the crowds on Twitter.

Piers wrote: ‘Do they not understand the irony of clapping the NHS yet deliberately increasing the risk of putting more pressure on the NHS?’

Omid added: ‘Goodness me. The lack of social distancing wile people clap for carers is like thanking the people who have to wipe your backside by monumentally cr*pping yourself.’

People are ‘shocked’ by the crowd ignoring social distancing and creating more work for the NHS

People around the country have been applauding NHS staff and other key workers every Thursday night since the nationwide lockdown was put in place.

London Metropolitan Police said: ‘The Commissioner, along with many other emergency services workers, participated in clapping for key workers last night.

‘A large number of members of the public also gathered to express their gratitude.

‘While many people adhered to social distancing guidance, it appears that some did not.

‘We regularly remind our officers of the importance of social distancing where practical, and will continue do so.’