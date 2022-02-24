Nia Launches Nia® On Demand, Providing a More Accessible, Personalized Approach to Holistic Movement and Wellness

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nia , the original pioneer of the mind-body fusion fitness, announced today the launch of its new streaming platform, Nia® On Demand . Founded by Debbie Rosas in 1983, Nia offers a powerful combination of movement, mindfulness, connection and joy that has inspired a passionate following for 40 years. Blending dance, martial arts and healing arts and guided by The Body’s Way Philosophy, Nia is taught by thousands of Nia-certified teachers and trainers across the globe. Nia® On Demand is the newest addition to the popular wellness brand as it expands to reach new audiences and become more accessible for all people seeking a body-positive, somatic and joyful approach to movement, fitness and wellness.

The Nia philosophy of “through movement we find health” is at the core of the Nia® On Demand experience. With classes ranging from gentle chair workouts to vigorous athletic training, the library of classes are appropriate for individuals of any age and athletic ability who are looking for a way to move and feel better in their body. New classes will be added regularly with new teachers and video lengths ranging from five minutes to an hour. Nia® On Demand will also include additional programming such as meditations, podcasts and a community spotlight video series that showcases inspiring stories of Nia teachers and students from across the world.

“While Nia began as a low-impact, sustainable way for people to move and condition their bodies, it’s become something much more over the past 40 years,” said Rosas. “We’ve created a global community of people who are passionate about holistic well-being encompassing all aspects of self – body, mind, emotions and spirit. With Nia® On Demand, we’re making the transformative power of Nia more accessible and available than ever before.”

Nia® On Demand is available through both monthly and yearly memberships and can be accessed online and through the Nia® On Demand app suite on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku and more. With the goal of expanding accessibility and diversity, Nia is planning to produce content in multiple languages to serve its global community of members by 2023. To learn more and to start a 14-day free trial visit https://niaondemand.com/ .

About Nia

Nia is a holistic fitness practice addressing each aspect of life – body, mind and soul. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia has nearly 40 years of experience helping individuals’ condition, strengthen and self-heal the body while transforming the mind, emotions and spirit. Nia was founded in 1983 by Debbie Rosas, who realized that there had to be something more to fitness than the routine exhaustion and stiffness, aches, and pains that came hand in hand with high-intensity aerobics. Today, Nia classes are available across the world led by Nia-certified teachers’ trainers in-person, online, or virtually with Nia® On Demand. To learn more and find a class nearby, visit nianow.com .

