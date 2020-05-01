Niche Market goes online for Mother’s Day

community,

The Niche Market is going online for Mother’s Day this year, in lieu of the popular physical market annually held at the Albert Hall. The market has launched shopping platforms on Facebook and Instagram to allow people to buy Tasmanian-made products online for their mums. StGiles profile and engagement manager Danielle Blewett said the venture needed to find a new way to fund raise for the children’s disability group. “I reached out to a small group of 20 makers to see if they were willing to try and help and was delighted when they responded in such a positive way,” she said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The market raises money for StGiles, which lost $100,000 of fundraising due to the coronavirus shutting down events. “We know many Tasmanians are doing it tough, but we’re hoping to somehow connect with people who are in a position to help StGiles and shopping at Niche for Mother’s Day is a terrific start,'” Ms Blewett said. You can purchase items from Niche Market online until Friday, May 8.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/f5f5f166-367e-4302-8c6e-40c9931a892b.jpg/r0_293_5760_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg