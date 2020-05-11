Nick Blixky, an up and coming rapper, killed at 21

Nick Blixky, 21, was was found unconscious and unresponsive with “gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks,” the New York Police Department said in a statement Monday.

He was discovered after police responded to a 911 call about a man shot in front of 200 Winthrop Street.

Emergency service workers also responded to the scene and transported him to New York City Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there have so far been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.