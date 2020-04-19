Nick Cordero, 41: 5 Things To Know About Broadway Star Whose Leg Will Be Amputated Due To Coronavirus

Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero will sadly have to have his right leg amputated due complications from the Coronavirus, his wife confirmed in an emotional Instagram video.

UPDATE (4/18/2020 @ 7:26 P.M. ET): Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots has since confirmed that his right leg will be amputated. “We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday,” she said on her Instagram story posted on April 18. “Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything…they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines,” she continued, going on to confirm the unfortunate result. “We took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today,” Amanda confirmed.

Broadway star Nick Cordero, 41, is “getting stronger” amid his battle with coronavirus. The father-of-one’s wife Amanda Kloots shared the good news on Instagram on April 16. “We just [got] some good news and it’s all about small wins in the ICU,” she wrote about the Waitress and TV’s Blue Bloods actor. “Nick is getting stronger and the AMAZING doctors and nurses think they can take him off ECMO soon! This would mean his heart and lungs would be functioning on their own. Anything can change in an instant, but we are staying positive! HE IS HEARING US GUYS!” In a separate Instagram story, Amanda also shared the “really, really good news” that her husband’s “heart and lungs are getting stronger.” Although it was a “big win,” Amanda cautioned that, “we still need him to wake up.” Here are 5 things to know about the Broadway actor.

1. Nick’s condition got much worse, before it got better. “Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking,” Amanda wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the couple with their 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo on Friday, April 10. “He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.” She also told fans that Nick had to be resuscitated. “We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lungs that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go to an irregular pattern,” she said in an Instagram Story video on April 11. “He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back.” She added that Nick had to be put on a machine to support his heart and lungs and a dialysis machine to help with the function of his kidneys, and was also on a ventilator.

2. Nick underwent emergency surgery. “He made it out of surgery, he is alive. He is still in very critical condition. He is struggling; just every minute counts right now,” Amanda, a fitness instructor in New York City, said on her Instagram story. “Again, I thank you for your prayers and everything and please just keep praying,” she added, breaking down in tears.

3. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014. Nick was a nominee in the ‘Best Actor in a Musical’ category at the 2014 Tony Awards for his work in Bullets Over Broadway. Although he didn’t win the Tony, he took home the top prize for ‘Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical’ at the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

4. Nick became a fan-favorite following turns in Waitress and A Bronx Tale on Broadway. Nick originated the role of Earl in Sara Bareilles’ hit musical Waitress before leaving the show to join the original Broadway cast of A Bronx Tale, in which he played Sonny.

5. He also appeared on television. The Canada native, who grew up in Ontario, portrayed the role of Victor Lugo on the CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods from 2017-18 over a number of episodes.