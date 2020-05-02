Nick Cordero Will Have Trach Tube Put In, Wife Amanda Kloots Says

Amanda Kloots has shared a new update about husband Nick Cordero‘s health amid his battle with coronavirus.

On her Instagram Stories, Amanda shared that Nick had a planned tracheostomy tube procedure that would place the tube into the opening at his throat, called a stoma. This will allow him to breathe without using his mouth, nose and throat.

The procedure will also take Nick off the ventilator.

“They will be taking him from the ventilator to a trach that will hopefully make everything a lot more comfortable for him and get all of that stuff off of his face,” Amanda shared in her update. “So I am really hoping that that’s able to happen.”

She added, “We’ve tried this before and some obstacles have come our way, but so far, so good today and hopefully he should be able to have the trach procedure done at 3 — should be over and I should know something by 5.”

Nick had developed a fever soon after his leg amputation, that kept him on the ventilator earlier in the week.

Earlier this week, Amanda revealed that because of the virus, Nick now has holes in his lungs.