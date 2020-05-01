Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots begs him ‘you can do it baby’ as she marks one month in hospital

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots has marked a month since her Broadway star husband was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ‘It’s May 1. Nick was induced and put on a ventilator in the ICU on April 1. New month, same goal! YOU CAN DO IT BABY! Also, our neighbors are awesome. #wakeupnick.’

It came as he was set to undergo a tracheostomy, to put a breathing tube directly into his throat and remove him from the ventilator.

The surgery was planned for Friday afternoon, with Amanda asking followers to pray for Nick and explaining: ‘that will hopefully make everything more comfortable for him and get all of that stuff off of his face.’

The fitness instructor also shared a photograph of a banner posted by the couple’s neighbors in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, which read ‘Wake Up Nick’.

The hashtag is one popularized by Amanda, with multiple friends and fans posting to social media as they dance daily in honor of the Broadway star, who remains in intensive care.

Those getting involved include his former castmates from Rock Of Ages, who came together to perform in his honor on Thursday.

Wrote Amanda: ‘Rock of Ages cast singing for Nick. Nick’s incredible cast just sent me this video on a day where I really needed to hear ‘Don’t stop believing!’ Thank you so much Rock Of Ages cast for this awesome song and tribute to Nick. He loves you guys so much!’

Her post comes after Amanda revealed on Thursday that Nick’s condition has taken a turn for the worse as he continues to battle COVID-19.

Talking on Instagram Stories, Amanda said her 41-year-old husband has ‘holes in his lungs’ to the point that doctors said he ‘looks like’s been a smoker for 50 years’.

The dire assessment comes just after Amanda spoke to Gayle King about the last time she saw Nick in person: when she dropped him off at the hospital for what they both believed would be a brief examination.

‘I didn’t even give him a kiss or a hug,’ Amanda told the CBS This Morning host on Thursday.

‘We drove to the emergency room and we dropped him off, and this is one of the saddest parts, we thought I would see him in two hours,’ said Kloots of the day in late March.

She said she planned to take the couple’s ten-month-old son Elvis for a walk before returning to pick up her husband.

However after an hour of waiting, Nick rang and told her, ‘Amanda, they have admitted me, I’m now in a bed with oxygen.’

‘I was getting a little worried at this point,’ the 38-year-old admitted, adding, ‘Nick has never been hospitalized. He has no pre-existing conditions.’

‘The only time I have ever been in a hospital was to give birth to my son so we’re kind of new to the hospital,’ continued the mother-of-one.

‘So anytime I hear you’re admitted, I get a little nervous.’

In another video, posted by Amanda on Wednesday, she spoke about her ‘daily visit’ to Nick’s hospital – which must take place ‘from afar’ due to social distancing measures.

‘I just finished my daily visit to go stand outside [Cedars Sinai Hospital] and play Nick’s song, and sing and pray and talk to him from afar.’

In her Thursday update, Kloots said that ‘due to COVID, Nick’s lungs are severely damaged’.

‘There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be.’

‘This was found because his oxygen count went down,’ explained Amanda.

Previously, Amanda revealed that Nick’s blood pressure dropped after the actor got an infection in his lungs that ‘went into his blood’, meaning he ‘went into a little bit of septic shock’.

Septic shock is a severe and potentially fatal condition that occurs when sepsis leads to life-threatening low blood pressure – for which Nick is now on blood pressure medication.

Disclosure: Amanda also revealed Nick had been a part of the Remdesivir clinical trial in her Instagram Stories.

Amanda said Nick’s doctors ‘went in and completely cleaned out his lungs’.

As well as the blood pressure medication, the Bullets Over Broadway star is on ‘really strong’ antibiotics.

‘This kinda came out of nowhere,’ said the mother-of-one, adding that her husband ‘is throwing us for some loops that’s for sure’.

Amanda also revealed Nick had been a part of the Remdesivir clinical trial in her Instagram Stories.

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication originally developed to treat the Ebola virus, which is reportedly showing ‘some promise’ in treating COVID-19, according to USA Today.

Over a video of a news report discussing the drug, Amanda wrote, ‘Remdesivir clinical trail. Nick was a part of this trial. We will never know if he got the drug or was in the placebo group.’

Hamilton, Canada native Cordero, whose right leg was amputated amid the health battle, is set to be placed back on a regimen of blood pressure medication to deal with the fever

Medics initially believed the Bullets Over Broadway star had been dealing with pneumonia, Kloots said in an April 1 post.

The performer tested negative for coronavirus, then tested positive in a later test.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and put on a ventilator, and later had to be put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which saved his life – but also caused the blood issues that led to his leg amputation.

Because of the blood clots, doctors had to amputate Nick’s leg on April 18.