Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots reveals actor had to be resuscitated and is in critical condition

After some showing some encouraging signs of improvement, Nick Cordero is once again fighting for his life in his battle against coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram late Saturday and revealed the Broadway star is in critical condition following surgery to improve blood flow in his right leg.

At one point the 41-year-old Broadway star’s blood pressure dropped so low he lost consciousness and had to be resuscitated.

In a video selfie, Kloots revealed her husband got a new infection in his lungs on Friday that caused his fever to spike, which in turn caused his blood pressure to drop to dangerous levels.

It was at this point that he lost consciousness and his pulse, prompting health care workers to resuscitate him.

‘It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back [to life],’ Kloots said as she looked straight into the camera.

From there doctors put Cordero on a machine that helps support his heart and lungs and a dialysis machine to help with the function of his kidneys.

By Saturday afternoon, Kloots was told that his condition was ‘moving in the right direction’ and that his life had been saved.

But not long after getting the good news, the actor took a turn for the worse when the heart and lung machine slowed the blood flow in his right leg that required immediate surgery.

Cordero survived the operation but he is listed in critical condition.

‘He is struggling and just every minute counts right now,’ Kloots said as she fought back tears.

‘Again I thank you for the prayers and everything and please just keep praying.’

On Friday, Kloots also took to Instagram to ask for prayers for her husband after his condition had worsened.

‘All prayer warriors right now PLEASE. Nick’s condition got very bad. Please pray pray pray,’ she posted in her Instagram Stories with a photo of Nick and their 10-month-old son Elvis.

She later shared an Instagram photo of her, Nick and Elvis for her roughly 70,000 followers with the caption reading, ‘My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.

‘He’s doing really good and his inflammation is down in his lungs and the doctors are really happy with his progress,’ she said while holding Elvis in a video clip posted to her Instagram Stories.

‘We thank you for all of your prayers and all of your thoughts,’ she added.

The fitness influencer had revealed that her husband was improving on Tuesday.

Cordero was originally diagnosed with pneumonia and twice tested negative for COVID-19, but Kloots has said doctors believed he likely had coronavirus. A third swab of his chest cavity while he was unconscious came back positive for COVID-19.

Before he got sick, Cordero’s production of Rock Of Ages was shut down due to the pandemic, which left him without paid employment.

Kloots told BuzzFeed in an interview published Tuesday that she has now launched a long-in-the-works subscription service for her workout videos via her website as a way to make money.

‘We’re gonna have hospital bills, and we have a mortgage and we have a car payment and I have to do my best to keep up my business as much as possible because it is my only income at the moment,’ Kloots explained.

She has been sharing her journey with her social media followers and told BuzzFeed she’s grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.

‘The prayers and the thoughts and the people who are joining me in my live workouts or my online workouts … it just has been honestly overwhelming,’ she said.

‘When Nick wakes up from all of this, and he hears everything that has happened, it’s going to take him so many days to process this, he will cry so hard.’

Due to quarantine restrictions, Kloots is unable to be at her husband’s bedside at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles where he has been receiving treatment.

Cordero is a Tony Award-nominated stage actor who has starred in shows like Bullets Over Broadway, Rock of Ages and Waitress.

