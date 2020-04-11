Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says His Condition Got 'Very Bad'





Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots is asking for more prayers from fans all over.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Amanda revealed that Nick‘s condition “got very bad. Please pray pray pray.”

If you haven’t seen, Nick was admitted to the ICU after coming down with coronavirus like symptoms.

However, after taking two tests, Nick‘s results were both negative.

“He is doing BETTER! His body is responding well to the medication for COVID and he needs less oxygen from the ventilator. His latest chest x-ray is also better!” Amanda had written just last week about his condition.

Nick and Amanda have a almost one-year-old son, Elvis.

