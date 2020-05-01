Nick Cordero’s wife says his lungs are ‘severely damaged’

On Thursday Amanda Kloots posted an update about her husband’s condition on her Instagram Stories.

Kloots said it was good news that, even with a low blood count, tests showed her 41-year-old husband was not bleeding internally. Yet on another front the news was not great.

“However, we did learn that due to COVID Nick’s lungs are severely damaged,” she said. “To look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years they said. They are that damaged.”

She went on to say there are “holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be.”