Nick Jonas Doesn’t Think Anyone Should Get Back With an Ex

Nick Jonas is joking about his thoughts on exes getting back together!

During the latest episode of The Voice, Nick tried to steal a contestant for his team. Soul singer Cammwess was originally on John Legend‘s team and was eliminated, but then stolen by Kelly Clarkson, who eliminated him tonight.

Nick then tried to steal the singer for his team, but John also wanted to steal him back. That’s when he said, “I’m going to jump in right away and say the same thing I’ve ever said to any friend who’s getting back with an ex: ‘Why? Why would you do that?’”

John responded and said that sometimes exes get back together and then go on to “live happily ever after.”

Well, Cammwess seemingly wants that happily ever after as he went back to John‘s team.