Nick Jonas Is the Only ‘The Voice’ Judge Who Found a Red Chair for At-Home Episodes!

The Voice has finally reached the live shows for season 18 and the singing competition series had to switch things up this time around due to the pandemic.

The Top 17 contestants all performed from their homes and the four judges – Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton – watched the performances from their own homes.

The Voice is known for the red chairs that the judges sit in all season long and Nick is the only one who continued the tradition of the red chair at home. This is also his first season as a judge!

Carson Daly, the host of the show, filmed his portion live from the studio at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

