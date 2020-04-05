Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian food, says he likes samosa but ‘am more of a paneer guy’

American singer Nick Jonas has said he is more of a paneer guy, though he admitted that he loves samosa as well. Both Nick and his actor wife Priyanka Chopra are big time foodies and often share pictures and videos of their food on social media.

Nick was asked during an interview with Today magazine about his favourite Indian dish and he quipped, “Paneer, it’s the best.” Asked about the famous snack, samosa, Nick told the magazine, “I do.. but am more of a paneer guy.”

Also read: Ekta Kapoor shares adorable video with son Ravie, calls it ‘love in the times of lockdown’

Currently in the US under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka and Nick have been posting videos on Instagram. They are in self-isolation at their Los Angeles home. US is among the worst hit countries in the world and has registered the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases .

Priyanka and Nick made joint donations to multiple charities and organisations including the PM-Cares fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj, among many others. “These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund,” she had tweeted about the donations.

About her husband, Priyanka recently said, “One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. In fact, it’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of. But it’s something my husband loves about me. He gets really excited when I come in with business to talk about over dinner. Love that both of us are extremely focused when it comes to our careers and that we respect how much our work matters to each other.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more