Nick Jonas Reveals That His Favorite Indian Food Is Paneer

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a couple who we absolutely admire for a lot of reasons. But one thing I personally admire is how Nick is so appreciative and enthusiastic about all things Indian now. From celebrating Karwa Chauth and Holi to dancing on Bollywood songs before his concerts, he wins my heart each time!

Now, in an interview with the Today magazine, Nick opened up about his love for Indian food, paneer in particular! When asked what his favourite Indian dish was, he said, “Paneer, it’s the best.” Well, when it comes to Indian, paneer is a staple favourite, along with the famous snack, samosa. Ask him if he is a samosa fan as well, and he says, “I do [like samosas],..but am more of a paneer guy.”

Nick and Priyanka are quarantined at home currently and have been actively reaching out to their followers to make sure to take the precautions to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The couple has also donated to various organisations and funds across the globe — from the PM Cares Fund to organisations like UNICEF, Feeding America and Goonj — in an attempt to help in fighting this battle.