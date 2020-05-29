Nicola Peltz brands Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustles up a HUGE stack of cookies

They have been isolating together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown.

And Nicola Peltz branded Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustled up a huge stack of delicious-looking cookies on Thursday night as the couple passed the time with a spot of baking.

The aspiring photographer, 21, wore a white tank top as he stood in the sprawling kitchen of the 25-year-old actress and model’s family home.

Sweet: Nicola Peltz branded Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustled up a huge stack of delicious-looking cookies on Thursday night as the couple passed the time

Using a sparkly filter over the top of the short video, Nicola penned: ‘Dream boy.’

Brooklyn gave a thumbs up to the camera as he showed off his baking skills.

Above the photographer’s head, were stacks of copper pots and pans which matched the stylish decor of the kitchen.

Brooklyn’s mother, Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 46, has been writing about how much she is missing Brooklyn as she and the family remain at their country home in the Cotswolds.

In love: The couple have been isolating together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown after moving in together in March, four months after they started dating

Victoria recently posted on Instagram to mark International Mother’s Day by uploading an adorable black-and-white image of her children holding hands on a balcony.

The fashion designer captioned the image: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers celebrating and being celebrated around the world today.

‘As is the case for so many I cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family. I miss you @brooklynbeckham. Kisses xx.’ [sic]

Brooklyn moved in with Nicola in March after just four months of dating.

Thumbs up: The aspiring photographer, 21, wore a white tank top as he stood in the sprawling kitchen of the 25-year-old actress and model’s family home

Delicious: Above the photographer’s head, were stacks of copper pots and pans which matched the stylish decor of the kitchen

He set up home in the States after ending his internship with iconic photographer Rankin.

Brooklyn was linked to a string of women before meeting Nicola, following his split from model Hana Cross, 23, including Canadian actress Natalie Ganzhorn, 21, and brunette actress Phoebe Torrance, 25.

His high-profile ex-girlfriends include actress Chloe Grace Moretz, 23, and French model-singer Sonia Ben Ammar, 21.