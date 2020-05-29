Jimmys Post

Nicola Peltz brands Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustles up a HUGE stack of cookies

Nicola Peltz brands Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustles up a HUGE stack of cookies

Nicola Peltz brands Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustles up a HUGE stack of cookies while passing the time in lockdown

By Ellie May Donohoe For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

They have been isolating together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

And Nicola Peltz branded Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustled up a huge stack of delicious-looking cookies on Thursday night as the couple passed the time with a spot of baking.

The aspiring photographer, 21, wore a white tank top as he stood in the sprawling kitchen of the 25-year-old actress and model’s family home. 

Sweet: Nicola Peltz branded Brooklyn Beckham her ‘dream boy’ as he rustled up a huge stack of delicious-looking cookies on Thursday night as the couple passed the time

Using a sparkly filter over the top of the short video, Nicola penned: ‘Dream boy.’ 

Brooklyn gave a thumbs up to the camera as he showed off his baking skills. 

Above the photographer’s head, were stacks of copper pots and pans which matched the stylish decor of the kitchen.   

Brooklyn’s mother, Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 46, has been writing about how much she is missing Brooklyn as she and the family remain at their country home in the Cotswolds.

In love: The couple have been isolating together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown after moving in together in March, four months after they started dating

In love: The couple have been isolating together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown after moving in together in March, four months after they started dating 

Victoria recently posted on Instagram to mark International Mother’s Day by uploading an adorable black-and-white image of her children holding hands on a balcony.

The fashion designer captioned the image: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers celebrating and being celebrated around the world today.

‘As is the case for so many I cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family. I miss you @brooklynbeckham. Kisses xx.’ [sic]

Brooklyn moved in with Nicola in March after just four months of dating. 

Thumbs up: The aspiring photographer, 21, wore a white tank top as he stood in the sprawling kitchen of the 25-year-old actress and model's family home

Thumbs up: The aspiring photographer, 21, wore a white tank top as he stood in the sprawling kitchen of the 25-year-old actress and model’s family home

Delicious: Above the photographer's head, were stacks of copper pots and pans which matched the stylish decor of the kitchen

Delicious: Above the photographer’s head, were stacks of copper pots and pans which matched the stylish decor of the kitchen

He set up home in the States after ending his internship with iconic photographer Rankin.

Brooklyn was linked to a string of women before meeting Nicola, following his split from model Hana Cross, 23, including Canadian actress Natalie Ganzhorn, 21, and brunette actress Phoebe Torrance, 25.

His high-profile ex-girlfriends include actress Chloe Grace Moretz, 23, and French model-singer Sonia Ben Ammar, 21.

Mother and son: Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham has been writing about how much she is missing Brooklyn as she and the family remain in the UK

Mother and son: Brooklyn’s mother Victoria Beckham has been writing about how much she is missing Brooklyn as she and the family remain in the UK

Source link

admin

Related News

Normal People star Paul Mescal admits he couldn’t stop ‘bawling’ after filming breakdown scenes

Normal People star Paul Mescal admits he couldn’t stop ‘bawling’ after filming breakdown scenes

Normal People star Paul Mescal has said that filming his character Connell’s breakdown was ‘brutal’ and left him ‘bawling’ off-camera. The Irish actor, 24, spoke

Bob Kulick, legendary guitarist for KISS and Lou Reed, dead at 70: ‘I know he is at peace now’

Bob Kulick, legendary guitarist for KISS and Lou Reed, dead at 70: ‘I know he is at peace now’

Bob Kulick, legendary guitarist for KISS and Lou Reed, dead at 70 according to his brother: ‘I know he is at peace now’ By Justin

Olly Murs slips into a pair of red swimming trunks as he performs bizarre optical illusion

Olly Murs slips into a pair of red swimming trunks as he performs bizarre optical illusion

Olly Murs slips into a pair of red swimming trunks as he separates his head from his body in a bizarre optical illusion for his

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *